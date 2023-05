CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The death of a missing man from Canton Township has been deemed “suspicious” after his body was found in Dearborn.

Police said they first learned about the disappearance of a 70-year-old Canton Township man on Tuesday, May 2. He was ultimately found dead in Dearborn, according to authorities.

Officials said the man’s death was “suspicious.” One person has been taken into custody.

Police from Canton Township, Dearborn, and the state are actively investigating the case.