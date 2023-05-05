Missing Canton man found dead: Police believe murderer was man he recently befriended

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe a missing Canton Township resident, who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, was murdered by a man he had recently befriended and welcomed into his home.

Glen Mclean, 69, of Canton Township, was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, May 2. One of his cars was also reported missing.

Later that evening, Dearborn police officers found the missing car and identified the driver as Jeffrey Dwight Locke, 50, they said.

Police from Canton Township went to the scene and found Mclean’s body in the trunk, according to authorities. They believe he was attacked at his home in Canton Township.

Investigators said Locke had befriended Mclean several months ago. He was staying at Mclean’s home, and the two would work on cars together, according to officials.

“Seniors must be extremely careful about the people they let into their lives,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “It is alleged that Mr. Mclean allowed the defendant into his home, where he helped to repair cars.”

Locke was arraigned Friday at 35th District Court on one count of first-degree premeditated murder. He faces a maximum penalty of life without parole.

Bond was set at $100,000, no 10%. If released, Locke must wear a GPS tether.

The next court date is scheduled for May 19.