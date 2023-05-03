New clues emerge in murder of well-know Detroit neurosurgeon’s murder

Latest on the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover, who was found dead in his Boston Edison Detroit home in April.

DETROIT – Local 4 continues to dig and ask questions about the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover, the neurosurgeon who was found fatally shot in a crawl space in the attic of his home in Detroit’s Historic Boston Edison District.

A person of interest was released on Tuesday (May 2), and that’s coming as Local 4 learned new clues in the case.

A family member in Indiana called Detroit police concerned after Hoover did not arrive to visit his ailing mother on Sunday (April 23).

DPD went to the doctor’s million-dollar Boston Edison home, but something inside alarmed officers as they checked the attic crawl space and found Hoover’s body.

Police say Hoover was shot multiple times, and his body was wrapped up.

Sources told Local 4 that the doctor was not shot in the attic crawl space, but police believe the killer is male, someone known to Hoover, and there was no forced entry into his home.

Officials say whoever shot the doctor moved his body to the attic himself.

Megan Beemer was a patient and friend of Hoover.

“He was giving with his gift but also his money,” said Beemer. “He was very supportive of the fine arts in Detroit. He was an amazing person.”

Police had a person of interest in custody but let that person go leaving more questions about who killed Dr. Hoover and why.

On Friday (April 29), police took a person of interest into custody, confident that he had information about the murder.

A person was being held on unrelated charges Tuesday, but a shocking development occurred as police suddenly released that person of interest.

We are told the other charges did not materialize, and the police could

not hold the person of interest for more than 72 hours.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office wants more work done on the investigation before any arrest warrant is approved.

We are told the person of interest that was let go is still the focus of the investigation.