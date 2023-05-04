Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix unveils murals designed by Boys and Girls Club students

The murals have been unveiled for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

DETROIT – The Artwork of Detroit Youth will be on full display when the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, returns to the city in June.

Students from the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan designed eight community-focused murals, which will be prominently displayed on the safety walls surrounding the race track in Downtown Detroit.

The Artwork of Detroit Youth will be on full display when the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, returns to the city in June. (WDIV)

A College for Creative Studies student, Adrian Keeler, created the event’s official poster.

He said he wanted to represent the “Rebirth” of the city and the rebirth of this great event back in Detroit.”

Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker said the event expresses inclusiveness with our students.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield echoed that sentiment at the artwork unveiling on Thursday (May 4) morning.

“Not only are we the Motor City, but we are also the Mural City, and we have some amazing, talented artists in our city, and I’m just excited that they are a part of the journey,” said Sheffield.

The Artwork of Detroit Youth will be on full display when the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, returns to the city in June. (WDIV)

People worldwide will get a glimpse of the murals, but it might look different for the drivers zooming through the streets of Detroit.

“The kids that have done these murals–I think it’s so cool,” said Will Power, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES reigning champion and Team Penske driver. “We’ll be able to see these murals 190 mph going down that back street there.”

The Artwork of Detroit Youth will be on full display when the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, returns to the city in June. (WDIV)

Power will also have a different view of the city as the race returns to the streets of Detroit for the first time in three decades.

“I can’t say how excited I am to race on this new track Downtown,” Power said. “It’s been since ‘91 that they’ve raced down here. I’m going to miss Belle Isle. I’m going to miss that fountain, but I think it’s well worth it.”

Grand Prix organizers said half of the track will be free to the public during the event, which will be held the weekend of June 2-4.