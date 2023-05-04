Infectious outbreak shuts down school, daycare after spread of mysterious illness in Detroit

DETROIT – Children started getting sick in the middle of last week at Garvey Academy and the Focus Hope Center for Children.
Now Garvey is closed for deep cleaning until Monday (May 8). The Center for Children was closed Wednesday (May 2) and will be closed Thursday for cleaning.
Twenty-five children are ill. A kindergartner from Garvey has died, one child is hospitalized, and another has been released.
The Detroit School Board had a moment of silence for the young boy from Garvey at Wednesday night’s meeting.
No one is sure where the illness was coming from, but the symptoms, according to the Detroit Health Department, include high fever, headache, lethargy, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Kierre Brooks first noticed her 3-year-old granddaughter Donna Jean, who goes to the Center for Children, was so tired. It was as though the little girl just wilted, and then it got worse.
“She was extremely hot, hot like you took something out of the oven without gloves on,” said Brooks.
They took her to the hospital, where she was admitted for two days but now rests at home.
Dr. Frank McGeorge says while all those symptoms were concerning, it’s the trio of high fever, headache, and lethargy that parents should take very seriously.
“The Detroit Health Department is working with Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to assess an apparent increase in illnesses amongst students at Marcus Garvey Academy located in Detroit.
After receiving reports of symptomatic students at Garvey, the Detroit Health Department responded by sending a team to the location to assist DPSCD leadership with evaluation, monitoring review of protocols for deep cleaning and disinfecting. In collaboration with the Department of Health, DPSCD has informed parents/caregivers of students that Garvey will be closed until Monday to allow for deep cleaning.
The Detroit Health Department is working closely with DPSCD, and MDHHS to monitor and trace all reported illnesses among students at that location. We do not yet have confirmation on the cause of the illness, and will share that information with Detroiters once that information has been confirmed.
Parents/caregivers of children ages 4-7 should monitor their children for symptoms and seek medical care promptly if their child experiences the following symptoms: Fever, Headache, Lethargy, Nausea/vomiting, Abdominal pain.
The Detroit Health Department offers vaccinations to children and adults to protect against many childhood diseases. Vaccinations are also available at pediatric centers and primary care providers.”Dr. Claudia Richardson, Medical Director for the Detroit Health Department