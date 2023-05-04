Infectious outbreak shuts down school, daycare after spread of mysterious illness in Detroit

DETROIT – Children started getting sick in the middle of last week at Garvey Academy and the Focus Hope Center for Children.

Now Garvey is closed for deep cleaning until Monday (May 8). The Center for Children was closed Wednesday (May 2) and will be closed Thursday for cleaning.

Twenty-five children are ill. A kindergartner from Garvey has died, one child is hospitalized, and another has been released.

The Detroit School Board had a moment of silence for the young boy from Garvey at Wednesday night’s meeting.

No one is sure where the illness was coming from, but the symptoms, according to the Detroit Health Department, include high fever, headache, lethargy, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Read: Detroit school board holds meeting to discuss outbreak of serious infections

Kierre Brooks first noticed her 3-year-old granddaughter Donna Jean, who goes to the Center for Children, was so tired. It was as though the little girl just wilted, and then it got worse.

“She was extremely hot, hot like you took something out of the oven without gloves on,” said Brooks.

They took her to the hospital, where she was admitted for two days but now rests at home.

Dr. Frank McGeorge says while all those symptoms were concerning, it’s the trio of high fever, headache, and lethargy that parents should take very seriously.