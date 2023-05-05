Detroit police seek persons of interest in armed robbery on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two persons of interest involved in an armed robbery on the city’s west side.

The robbery occurred Friday (April 21) at 8:40 p.m. after a 44-year-old man exited a liquor store in the 16300 block of West 7 Mile Road.

As the victim approached his vehicle, two armed suspects exited a dark-colored Chevy SUV, approached the 44-year-old man, and demanded his property.

The suspects then re-entered their vehicle and fled westbound on 7 Mile Road with the victim’s iPhone and an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Both of the suspects were men, with one of them wearing all-black clothing. The other man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red jogging pants with white lines on them.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.