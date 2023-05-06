Morning 4: After 5 seasons, ‘Yellowstone’ to end this fall -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Cedar Point opening day 2023: What to expect, what’s new at the park this season
Cedar Point opens for the season on Saturday, and the park is debuting its all-new midway area. The new midway area known as the Boardwalk is along the shores of Lake Erie and features a new coaster, restaurant, and relaxation venue.
19 horses to tangle in wide-open 149th Kentucky Derby
The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten in the days before the race. What didn’t change: Forte is the early 3-1 favorite on Saturday in a seemingly wide-open field of 19 horses.
MSP: 2 killed in head-on crash after Jeep goes wrong way on Michigan interstate
Drivers of a head-on collision were killed instantly in Southfield early Saturday morning, police say. This is the second head-on crash on I-696 this week.
‘Yellowstone’ to end in November, sequel starts in December 🤠
The popular television western “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there’s some mystery involved.