Morning 4: After 5 seasons, ‘Yellowstone’ to end this fall -- and other top stories

This image released by Paramount Network shows a scene from "Yellowstone." The popular Paramount network drama will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. (Paramount Network via AP)

Cedar Point opening day 2023: What to expect, what’s new at the park this season

Cedar Point opens for the season on Saturday, and the park is debuting its all-new midway area. The new midway area known as the Boardwalk is along the shores of Lake Erie and features a new coaster, restaurant, and relaxation venue.

19 horses to tangle in wide-open 149th Kentucky Derby

The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten in the days before the race. What didn’t change: Forte is the early 3-1 favorite on Saturday in a seemingly wide-open field of 19 horses.

MSP: 2 killed in head-on crash after Jeep goes wrong way on Michigan interstate

Drivers of a head-on collision were killed instantly in Southfield early Saturday morning, police say. This is the second head-on crash on I-696 this week.

‘Yellowstone’ to end in November, sequel starts in December 🤠

The popular television western “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there’s some mystery involved.

