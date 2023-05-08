65º

Dearborn police looking for endangered missing man whose last known location was near I-94

Horvath last seen on April 28

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Thomas “Tommy” Horvath (Dearborn Police)

Police are looking for a missing Dearborn man they say is endangered.

Officials say that Thomas “Tommy” Horvath was last seen leaving a family member’s home on April 28 at 3 p.m. An investigation has informed officials that the last known location of Horvath was in the area of I-94 and Ecore Road on May 5.

It is reported that Horvath may need medical assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dearborn Police at 313-943-2241.

DetailsThomas “Tommy” Horvath
Age37
Height5′8″
Weight140
EyesBlue
HairBrown

