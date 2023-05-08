Dearborn police looking for endangered missing man whose last known location was near I-94

Police are looking for a missing Dearborn man they say is endangered.

Officials say that Thomas “Tommy” Horvath was last seen leaving a family member’s home on April 28 at 3 p.m. An investigation has informed officials that the last known location of Horvath was in the area of I-94 and Ecore Road on May 5.

Dearborn Police call on community to help locate missing endangered adult



The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult male who was last seen leaving a family member’s residence at approximately 3:00 p.m. on April 28, 2023. 1/ pic.twitter.com/KuCqmwcNgl — Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) May 8, 2023

It is reported that Horvath may need medical assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dearborn Police at 313-943-2241.

Details Thomas “Tommy” Horvath Age 37 Height 5′8″ Weight 140 Eyes Blue Hair Brown

