Man found dead in Detroit field still unidentified 19 years later

DETROIT – The body of a man was found in a field in Detroit 19 years ago and he still has not been identified.

A man’s body was found in a field on May 8, 2004. Officials believe he had been dead for around an hour before he was discovered.

He is believed to have been 25 to 35 years old. He was 5′8′' tall and weighed 152 pounds. He had black hair that was cut short, and a mustache and goatee. His eyes were brown.

He was found wearing a red, green, and blue plain shirt, a black undershirt, white long johns, khaki pants, black socks, and brown boots.

The picture above is a postmortem composite created by Michigan State Police. The medical examiner’s case number is 04-4373.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.