Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Yousif Alogaili was last seen Monday (May 8) morning in the 6300 block of Abington Avenue.

Alogaili failed to return home after school.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and red and black ‘Nike’ shoes.

Yousif Alogaili Details Age 13 Height 5′0″ Hair Black Weight 122 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage