Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Yousif Alogaili last seen on May 8

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Yousif Alogaili was last seen Monday (May 8) morning in the 6300 block of Abington Avenue.

Alogaili failed to return home after school.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and red and black ‘Nike’ shoes.

Yousif AlogailiDetails
Age13
Height5′0″
HairBlack
Weight122 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

