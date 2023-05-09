Outbreak that closed Detroit’s Garvey Academy unrelated to illness at nearby daycare

DETROIT – Illnesses spreading at a Detroit school and a separate daycare caused both locations to close for a deep cleaning last week -- but the closures were not related, as initially reported.

The Detroit Health Department said last week that they were monitoring dozens of cases of infections between Marcus Garvey Academy, a pre-K-8th grade school, and the Focus: HOPE Center for Children. It was reported that a “mystery illness” was working its way through both communities in mid-April -- 17 students got infected at the children’s center, while others got infected at the academy.

The illnesses at the daycare and the school were not the same, however.

At the Focus: HOPE Center for Children, health officials confirm that it was hand, foot, and mouth disease spreading among students. The viral infection is common children’s virus, and is usually not serious and can be treated at home. The virus does spread easily.

At least 17 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease were identified at the day care, and one 3-year-old girl spent two days in the hospital, officials said.

On the opposite side of town, Garvey Academy did not experience an outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Health officials identified the outbreak at that school as haemophilus influenzae -- a bacterial infection that can cause more serious illness like pneumonia, meningitis, bloodstream infection, and more.

A kindergartner from Garvey Academy died from H. influenzae on April 26. Officials said that child experienced flu-like symptoms and their condition seemed to improve at first, but it then deteriorated about a week later.

It is unclear how many other students contracted the disease. Health officials said last week they were monitoring about 25 active cases between the two institutions, so it’s possible about seven other Garvey Academy students were affected.

Both Garvey Academy and the Center for Children were closed for a deep cleaning for part of last week until Monday, May 8. School resumed on Monday, but district officials are urging students with any symptoms to remain home to prevent potentially spreading the viral or bacterial infections.

