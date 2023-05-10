Canton Township’s Heritage Park to undergo several improvements

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One of the more popular parks in Canton Township is getting a makeover.

Several park improvement projects are planned for Heritage Park this year.

The first phase of improvements is now underway, according to the Township, as renovations are currently being made to the Heritage Park North Playground to add new universally ADA-accessible play equipment, including: a four-person see-saw, swings, activity panels, as well as soft-fall surfacing.

The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023, weather permitting. The funding for these improvements to the Heritage Park North Playground was obtained through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Based on community input, additional Heritage Park improvement projects that are scheduled for this year include renovations to the Splash Playground to add shade sails and hydration stations. Portions of this project will be funded by a Wayne County Parks Millage.

Additional park amenities that will be renovated include the replacement of the fishing pier and bridge, as well as restroom renovations in the north and south areas of the park. In addition, several parking lots and paths located throughout the park will undergo asphalt and paving replacement with funding provided by Canton investments, as well as a Wayne County Parks Millage.

“We are making these improvements to Heritage Park to ensure that this popular community destination is an even more inviting and safer place for the thousands of individuals who use it every year,” said Canton Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak. “By investing in these renovations, we are meeting and addressing the needs of our ever-growing community, who have made Heritage Park the heart of our municipal complex.”

All of these projects are expected to be completed by the fall of 2023; weather permitting, and pending material availability.

The park includes more than 100 acres of green space, featuring walking paths, playscapes, a splash pad, two ponds, an amphitheater, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, a sand volleyball court, fishing area and more.

What residents should know

During construction, access to various parts of the park will be limited for safety reasons. Road closures, limited parking, and alternate routes are expected to occur during the upcoming paving projects.

To minimize the impact of these projects, ample signage will be used to direct traffic and to point out alternate parking areas that will be made available.