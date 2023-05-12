Detroit to repave 81 miles of major, residential roads in 2023: See the list here

DETROIT – A major overhaul is coming to several Detroit roads, sidewalks and corridors this year under a new $95 million infrastructure project.

The city says plans are underway to repave 81 miles of both major and residential roads this year. City crews will reportedly be repaving 41 miles of residential streets, while contractors will be repaving 40 miles of major roads in the city.

Some of the main roads that will be revamped this year include parts of 7 Mile Road, West Vernor Highway, Harper, McNichols Road, Meyers Road, and Conant Street, officials said.

You can see a list of which streets will be repaved and where down below.

The road construction is part of a $95 million infrastructure improvement project the city is rolling out this year ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft that’s expected to attract thousands to Detroit. The city says some of the construction will be focused on areas where heavy pedestrian traffic is expected during next year’s high-profile NFL event.

“We are committed to improving the quality of life and creating opportunity for our citizens,” said Ron Brundidge, director of the public works department. “In addition to providing needed road and sidewalk repairs, we are also requiring that 51% of the work be done by Detroiters so our residents can take part in the opportunities created through our infrastructure improvement projects.”

In addition to repaving roads, the city is also using $25 million to replace sidewalks that are “damaged by city trees located between the curb and sidewalk.” About 70,000 sections of damaged or missing sidewalk will be replaced, with priority given to areas near schools, churches, parks, road resurfacing projects, commercial corridors, and in areas requested by senior citizens, disabled residents and block clubs.

Some of the funding, which is coming from federal and state transportation funds and road bond funds, will be used to establish “new streetscapes along key commercial corridors” on East and West Warren avenues and on Rosa Parks Boulevard, city officials said. A new streetscape project is also planned for Dexter Avenue between Webb Street and West Davison Street, in which the city will add new lighting, landscaping, and sidewalk furniture.

A rendering of a streetscape planned for Dexter Avenue in Detroit for 2023. Image provided by the city of Detroit's public works department. (City of Detroit)

Similar projects on Livernois, West McNichols Road, Grand River Avenue and Kercheval Avenue have “helped spur the revitalization of those commercial corridors, and we anticipate similar results when the Dexter project is completed,” the city’s news release read Thursday.

Speed hump installations will also continue throughout the year, officials said. Total speed humps are expected to surpass 10,000 in Detroit neighborhoods by the end of the year.

Construction is expected to last into December of this year, weather permitting.

What Detroit roads will be repaved?

The city says 40 miles of major roads and 41 miles of residential roads will be resurfaced in 2023 for a total of 81 miles of road resurfacing.

The table below breaks down which roads will be resurfaced by district, and where the construction will start and end on each street.

You can search for a street name in the table’s search bar below, or scroll through the table using the arrows at the top right side of the table.

Visit the city’s website here for the latest information.