Officials confirm Oakland County health officer killed by husband in murder-suicide

PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials have confirmed that an Oakland County health officer was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide within their living room.

Deputies were sent at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, to a home on Alhambra Street in Pontiac for a welfare check.

Family members and coworkers said they couldn’t get ahold of Dr. Calandra Letisha Green, 50, after she didn’t show up for an appointment. Green was a health officer for the Oakland County Health Division.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found Green’s body on the floor of the living room with her back against the couch. The body of her husband, Charles Quincy Green, 52, was nearby, they said.

Both had died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officials announced Friday that Calandra Green’s death has been ruled a homicide, while her husband’s death has been ruled a suicide.

“A terrible and tragic situation that we seem to see more often these days,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It’s hard to understand how someone who professes his love for another person can at some point commit such violence on them. Our prayers are with all those affected by this horrific loss.”

A handgun was found at the home.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. The case remains under investigation.