Morning 4: What we know about a BLM mural vandalized twice in the same week - and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Here’s how you can enjoy a cruise around one of Michigan’s natural attractions

Those visiting Pictured Rocks have the opportunity to enjoy a cruise along the shoreline of one of Michigan’s top natural attractions.

Learn more about those cruises here.

Café D’Mongo’s owner gets apology from man who damaged business in Downtown Detroit

On Friday, the family of the man who damaged Café D’Mongo’s storefront came to pay for the window and apologize in person.

Read more about the apology here.

May is National Barbecue Month -- 17 restaurants, 8 butcher shops to try in Metro Detroit

Summer is right around the corner, which means barbecue season is about to be in full swing.

While barbecue symbolizes summer, May is known as National Barbecue Month.

See the full list here.

Black Lives Matter mural restored after being vandalized twice in same week in Ann Arbor

A Black Lives Matter mural in Ann Arbor has been restored after it was vandalized for the second time in a week.

The graffiti crossed out the word ‘Black’ and wrote ‘All’ over the letters at Wheeler Park.

Read more here.