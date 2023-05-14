Berkley Days end early due to fights breaking out Saturday night between attendees

BERKLEY, Mich. – Berkley Days, a festival that is hosted in an Oakland County town, has ended early due to fights breaking out between attendees.

The fair stated on its website that the organization has decided to close Berkley Days for the rest of the weekend for the safety of the Berkley community.

According to the Berkley Department of Public Safety, on Saturday night around 7 p.m., there were several fights between attendees at the event. Officers arrived at the festival to assist the public safety members. Officials say that a number of individuals involved in the fights were rumored to have been carrying firearms, which caused people to flee in different directions at the fair. A little after officers arrived, the decision was made to close the event, and officials guided the crowd to exit the fair.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety notes that there were no serious injuries at the event and that no firearms were observed or recovered. There were several toy firearms that were recovered.