Police: Speeding car slams into bridge on I-96 in Detroit, killing 4

DETROIT – Four people were killed Sunday evening when an SUV violently crashed into the base of a bridge along I-96 in Detroit, police report.

At around 7:55 p.m. on May 14, the driver of an SUV, believed to be a GMC Yukon, was reportedly traveling over the speed limit when they crashed into the base of a bridge on westbound I-96 near Grand River Avenue. Michigan State Police say all four people inside the vehicle were killed in the crash.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw the vehicle speeding. The SUV involved in the single-vehicle crash was completely destroyed, and appeared to be splintered into several small pieces.

Footage from the scene can be seen in the video player above.

The scene of a car crash on I-96 in Detroit on May 14, 2023 (WDIV)

The freeway was mostly shut down Sunday night, but is open to traffic again as of Monday morning. Police are expected to share an update with more details about the crash sometime Monday morning.

Police were working Sunday night to identify those killed in the crash, and to notify their families. No other details have been provided at this time.

“Once again, a driver’s decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways,” said Lt. Mike Shaw of MSP. “This decision will not only affect those families involved, but also witnesses and first responders on scene. Please drive responsibly. Lives are at stake.”