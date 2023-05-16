2 men arrested, dog killed after Roseville woman with knife at neck breaks free, calls 911

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Two men were arrested and a dog was killed by police after a Roseville woman being held with a knife to her neck broke free, ran to her neighbor’s house, and called 911.

Roseville officers were called around 9 p.m. Monday, May 15, to a home in the 17000 block of Martin Road.

A 38-year-old Roseville woman said two men had broken into her home while armed with a knife. One of the men held a knife to the woman’s neck and demanded money, according to authorities.

The woman broke free and ran to her neighbor’s house, where she called 911, police said. Both men fled her home.

A police K-9 tracked the men to a house in the 27000 block of Bohn Street in Roseville, and officers said they found evidence that linked the scene to the break-in at the woman’s house.

When officers spoke to the people inside the home on Bohn Street, one man was taken into custody. As police were making the arrest, a brown dog ran out of the home and charged the K-9 officer and his partner, according to authorities.

The officer fired one shot, killing the charging dog, officials said.

A second man refused to exit the house. A negotiator spoke to him over the phone, and he eventually agreed to surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The two men, a 26-year-old from Clinton Township and a 26-year-old from Westland, were brought to the Macomb County Jail.

Officials continue to investigate.