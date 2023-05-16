2-year-old dies after being trapped inside burning home in Monroe County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 2-year-old child died after being trapped inside a burning home in Monroe County.

Deputies and firefighters were called around 12:50 p.m. Monday, May 15, to a home in the 1200 block of East Outer Drive in Monroe Township.

When authorities arrived, they found the home already on fire, and they learned a child was trapped inside.

Firefighters went into the home and found the 2-year-old. The child was rushed to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, but died from the injuries.

Officials continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.