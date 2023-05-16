Bridges over I-75 in in Springfield, Independence townships to close for repairs for weeks

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Two bridges that run above I-75 in Springfield and Independence townships will close for repairs beginning next week.

Crews are preparing to close traffic on two Oakland County bridges starting May 22:

The Davisburg Road bridge over I-75 in Springfield Township , and

The Holcomb Road bridge over I-75 in Independence Township.

Both bridges are expected to be closed for repairs for several weeks.

The Davisburg Road bridge is expected to be closed until early August. The Holcomb Road bridge, between Reese Road and Bluegrass Drive, is expected to be closed until late July.

In addition to the bridge work, both directions of I-75 will reduced to two lanes between Belford Road in Groveland Township and Ortonville Road in Independence Township until early August.

Detour information

Drivers traveling on Davisburg Road can take Dixie Highway north to East Holly Road, then head west to South Broad Street/Milford Road, then south to Davisburg Road.

Drivers traveling on Holcomb Road can take southbound Dixie Highway instead.

View our real-time traffic map here.