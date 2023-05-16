Over 1K parents, students sign petition to bring back beloved principal in Dearborn Heights

Anger over the suspension of Annapolis High School's principal was still red hot Monday night.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Anger over the suspension of Annapolis High School’s principal was still red hot Monday night.

After students staged a massive walkout, parents prepped for a school board meeting on Wednesday (May 17). And now a Change.org petition to bring him back was gaining steam and signatures.

That petition was nearly at 1,000 signatures, and Wednesday’s school board meeting promises to be crowded.

The furor over the suspension of principal Aaron Mollett was growing. Parents and students already upset, staging a walkout, are heading to a Wednesday school board meeting looking for answers.

The superintendent has said that the personnel matter is under investigation. Nobody was quite sure why a universally beloved principal was not in school.

It’s unknown that nearly 1,000 parents and students signed the petition to bring him back.

“He really is the epitome of everything you want in principle,” said parent Tiffany Perez. “He cares about each and every one of his students.”

Wednesday is the first school board meeting since Mollett was placed on a paid suspension, and parents are planning to show up en masse.

“If I could ask any question, it would be why,” said parent Jennifer Jones. “Please answer us why because we want our principal back. He’s an amazing guy, and this just breaks my heart.”