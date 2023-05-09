Students, parents stage walkout over principal’s suspension in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Students at Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights staged a walkout Tuesday amid many questions surrounding school leadership.

The walkout Tuesday (May 9) occurred because Annapolis students and their parents said it was a mystery why the principal was suspended.

The superintendent told Local 4 it was a personnel matter and couldn’t answer that question.

What occurred at Annapolis High School was about the students and their parents.

“Mr. Mollett is the best thing that happened to Annapolis High School,” said parent Bonnie Dishrum.

Annapolis students walked out of class Tuesday morning, joined by their parents, to protest the sudden suspension of principal Aaron Mollett who plays an important part in those students’ lives.

“It is important to me as Mollett has been with me since eighth grade,” said student Antoine Jones. “He’s been respective to me, he chills with me, and he’s just cool all around.”

“I love Mr. Mollett,” said student Carmen Jones. “He has always helped me with like work whenever we needed it. We didn’t have a math teacher for a while, so he helped with math just in case we needed it. And I’ve had him since, like, middle school, and now I’m a high schooler, so we want him back.”

“But if I could ask any question, it would be why,” said parent Jennifer Jones. “Please answer us why because we want our principal back. He’s an amazing guy, and this just breaks my heart.”

Why the principal has been suspended remains unanswered, It comes just days after a student’s death rocked the community.

“He is like family to all of those kids,” said parent Michelle Saint Angelo. “He’s like family to us to all of us parents. He’s always there when you need him.”

The protest lasted for about 90 minutes, and no one from administrative offices came out to speak to the students.

The district says it respects the right to protest.