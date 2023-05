Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have agreed to a class-action settlement worth $200 million in a case over rampant car thefts.

The companies are going to compensate owners who incurred theft-related losses or damages.

Local 4 has been telling everyone about a security problem that had made specific Kia and Hyundai models a prime target for thieves.

The settlement covers about nine million owners in the United States.