Suspect in murder of Redford Township gas station clerk found not guilty

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A suspect in the murder of a Redford Township gas station clerk has been found not guilty.

David Tyrell Fitzgerald was found not guilty on Tuesday (May 16) by jury trial.

On a 14-second surveillance video, the Marathon gas station clerk was deliberately rundown, dragged, and left for dead on Feb. 27, 2022.

The victim was 53-year-old Sami J. Farhat. He was working when two men came into the gas station and appeared to shoplift.

Farhat followed the men outside, and that was when the surveillance video showed the driver deliberately hit Farhat with his vehicle before taking off.

The 53-year-old man fought for his life, but the brain trauma he suffered from was so severe that he died three weeks later.

U.S. Marshals arrested Fitzgerald and charged him with homicide, felony murder, and homicide murder in the second degree, where he was found not guilty.