‘A beautiful soul’: Family, friends gather at vigil to honor nurse’s life in Redford

DETROIT – Family and friends gathered at a vigil Thursday to honor nurse Patrice Wilson who was kidnapped and killed over the weekend.

Wilson, 29, was abducted as she left her nursing shift at Detroit Receiving Hospital Saturday morning.

Her body was found Sunday (May 14) in the trunk of a car at a Novi apartment complex.

Wilson’s family has said the suspect, Jamere Miller, was her ex-boyfriend.

The vigil was hosted at a church in Redford by a Metro Detroit chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority Wilson joined while attending Oakland University.

“She was a very beautiful soul,” Wilson’s friend, Sasha Ridgeway, said.

Purple ribbons were passed out at the vigil to bring awareness to domestic violence.

“We’re trying to make sure that we represent her, her legacy, and shine a lot of light to domestic violence because it is tragic that this has happened to one of our beloved,” said friend Alayna Bell.

Information for the Michigan domestic violence hotline

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide one-on-one crisis support for domestic violence victims, survivors, support people and the professionals who serve them.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one person to maintain power and control in a relationship. Click here to learn more about the warning signs and what to look for. If you believe your loved one is being abused, you can learn more about how to help them by clicking here.

The hotline is completely free and provides support created by trained advocates.

Call : 866-864-2338

Text : 877-861-0222 (standard text messaging rates apply)

Chat : MCEDSV.org/chat

TTY: 517-898-5533

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can also contact First Step Domestic & Sexual Violence Services. The 24-hour hotline is 734-722-6800 or go to their website by clicking here.