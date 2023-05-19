Investigators searching for gun used to kill well-known Detroit neurosurgeon, sources say

DETROIT – Investigators are searching for the gun that was used to kill a Detroit neurosurgeon, according to sources.

Dr. Devon Hoover was found dead inside his Boston-Edison Historic District home on April 23. He had been shot and his body had been wrapped and placed in the attic.

Within days of starting the investigation, Detroit police had a person of interest in custody. That person was questioned and released.

According to sources, police have collected evidence including text messages, video from inside the home, and DNA found inside the home.

Those same sources said the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has asked Detroit police to gather more evidence in the case. They said the key piece of evidence prosecutors are waiting for investigators to find is the gun used to kill Hoover.

Detroit police have only said that the case remains under investigation. Sources said the person of interest who was questioned is the only suspect in Hoover’s murder.