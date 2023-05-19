Morning 4: Parents of Oxford shooter ask state Supreme Court to keep them from trial -- and other news

Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appears in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Parents of Oxford shooter appeal to Michigan Supreme Court in hopes of avoiding trial

In an effort to dismiss their case before heading to trial, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter have appealed a ruling binding them over to trial to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the Oxford shooter’s mother and father are asking the Michigan Supreme Court to reverse a court decision that’s sending them to trial. It’s the second time the parents have appealed to the state’s high court in hopes of quashing the involuntary manslaughter charges they face in connection with the shooting.

Widowed husband sues driver, bars after DUI crash in South Carolina killed bride on wedding night

The alleged drunken driver who police say slammed into newlyweds riding along a South Carolina beach road now faces a wrongful death lawsuit alongside several establishments accused of overserving her on the night of the crash, which killed the bride.

Four bars gave “copious amounts of alcohol” to a “visibly intoxicated” woman, identified as Jamie Lee Komoroski, last month before she drove 40 miles over the speed limit into a golf cart carrying the couple away from their wedding reception, according to a new lawsuit filed May 17.

Asian tiger mosquitoes: What Michigan residents need to know about these aggressive biters

The Asian tiger mosquito is an aggressive biter and has the ability to spread many viruses.

These invasive mosquitoes were first discovered in Michigan in 2017 in an industrial area of Livonia. They were found again in 2018, in an industrial area of Romulus. In 2020, they were found in an industrial area in Taylor.

This Detroit-area freeway was the first of its kind in America

Maybe you drive this Detroit-area freeway every day. Maybe you’ve driven by the signs. But did you know about its historical significance?

The Davison Freeway, which runs east-west between M-10 and Interstate 75, was the first urban freeway constructed in America.

