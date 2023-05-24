Former Westland police officer, Carleton man charged in Wyandotte bar altercation

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged former Westland police officer Shawn Dennis Davidson, 52, and Gregory Jay Tittle, 53, of Carleton, in connection with an altercation at a bar.

The bar altercation occurred on April 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the 110 block of Oak Street in Wyandotte.

Officials say Davidson and Tittle were together at the bar while the 52-year-old man was off duty.

Police say Tittle and Davidson’s conduct in the bar led to the former officer being told to leave by the bar’s staff, but he refused.

Wyandotte police were called, and Davidson was arrested. Police found a loaded gun in his waistband during the arrest.

Officials say Tittle took the former officer’s gun and pointed it at his head. The 53-year-old man was arrested at a nearby bar moments later.

Davidson has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm under the influence of alcohol and trespassing.

Tittle has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm under the influence of alcohol and reckless use of a firearm.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday (May 23) in the 27th District Court and given $30,000 personal bonds with an alcohol tether.

A pretrial is scheduled for June 1 at 8:30 a.m.