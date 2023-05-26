24-year-old Belding man charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, other charges

A 24-year-old man from Belding, Michigan, has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and other charges.

The assault occurred in March 2023 when Michigan State Police Alpena Post received a phone call from a victim wanting to report a domestic assault one week prior at a residence in Long Rapids Township.

The victim was from downstate and was interviewed by troopers from the MSP Brighton Post.

The victim alleged that Jay Vincent Reamer, 24, assaulted her while they were in the Alpena area.

Troopers documented and took photographs of the victim’s injuries on her face, neck, hands, and head.

The 24-year-old man did not reply to requests for an interview, but a report was turned over to the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued on Friday (May 5).

Reamer was arrested Tuesday (May 23) and later transported to the Alpena County Jail.

The 24-year-old man was charged Thursday (May 25) in the 88th District Court in Alpena County for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of interfering with an electric communication device, and one count domestic violence.

Reamer’s bond was set at $7,500 with a 10% surety.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday (June 12).