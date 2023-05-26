Boil water advisory issued for Inkster, Westland, part of Romulus, city of Wayne: What residents need to know

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Westland, the northeast corner of Romulus and the city of Wayne and Inkster after a loss in water pressure on Friday.

Great Lakes Water Authority officials said it’s possible that bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Here’s more info from the Great Lakes Water Authority:

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

What happened? What is being done?

The precautionary measure is being taken due to the loss of pressure in the water distribution system caused by an equipment malfunction from a power outage that is under investigation. This issue has been resolved and pressure and flow were quickly restored. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, the precautionary measure of a boil water advisory is recommended.

GLWA is working closely with the communities and the team will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system once the water has been restored. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets all drinking water standards. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. It is anticipated that the Boil Water Advisory will be resolved within approximately 48 hours after water has been restored.

This boil water advisory shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.