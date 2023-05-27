Morning 4: Former Michigan State football coach dies at 89 -- and more news

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of a Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 26, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Denny Stolz, former Michigan State football coach, dies at 89

Denny Stolz, who was named football coach of the year in four conferences, has died. He was 89.

Michigan State announced Stolz died on Thursday. The family informed the school of his death, and no cause was given.

Detroit Heals Detroit unveils new ‘Healing Hub’ set to empower youth, help with trauma

A Detroit nonprofit has opened its trauma healing facility on the city’s east side.

Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday

Former diplomat and presidential advisor Henry Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War.

Check out these Michigan veteran memorials in honor of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is around the corner, and many Michiganders have loved ones who fought for our country.

Although traditionally, many celebrate the weekend with barbecues, parades, and visiting the graves of our loved ones -- visiting a veteran memorial could be on the list of your traditions.

