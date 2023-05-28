Morning 4: Intense search for person of interest in connection with 3 shootings, barricade -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit police: Intense search for person of interest in connection with 3 shootings, carjacking, barricade

An intense search is underway of a person of interest who is said to have connections with several recent Detroit crimes, according to police.

Read more here.

Flashpoint: Looking into Detroit’s census controversy, post-pandemic reflections

Mayor Duggan hasn’t been subtle or coy in his characterization of the Census Bureau’s findings that show a shrinking city. He explains why he is sure the Bureau has it all wrong.

Also turn again to Dr. James Baker, the U of M epidemiologist behind the Pandemic Ponderings blog. The public health emergency has been declared over, but Dr. Baker says there is still plenty for us to ponder.

Watch Flashpoint here.

Boil water advisory issued for Inkster, Westland, part of Romulus, city of Wayne has been lifted

A boil water advisory issued for residents in Inkster, Westland, the northeast corner of Romulus, and the city of Wayne after a loss in water pressure on Friday has been lifted.

Learn more here.

Here is how you can own a piece of history: Officials to auction off Michigan lighthouse

Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America’s shorelines protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government.

View the list of lighthouses available here.