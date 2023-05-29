864K Michiganders wait for Supreme Court’s ruling on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

According to White House data, 864,000 Michiganders have applied or are deemed automatically eligible for one-time student loan relief. That relief hangs in the balance.

The U.S. Supreme Court will make its ruling soon on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

At issue is whether the administration overstepped its authority, clearing up to $20,000 of student loan debt for certain borrowers.

“Either he has the authority, or he doesn’t,” said Wayne State Law Professor Emeritus Robert Sedler. “It is a matter of interpreting the legislation on which the president is relying.”

The high court is also expected to rule on race-conscious college admissions. Justices are weighing two cases involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

“I think it is highly likely that the court will end up terminating race-conscious admissions in universities outright or at least place new roadblocks in the way of those programs to make them almost impossible to use,” said University of Michigan Law Professor Evan Caminker.

The practice was already banned in some states, including Michigan.

In 2006, Michigan voters approved a ballot initiative amending the state constitution, making it illegal for state entities to consider race in admissions and hiring.

“Pretty much in every state where state law has terminated race consciousness, there has been a plummeting, particularly of African American students,” Caminker said.

The Supreme Court has until the end of June to rule on race-conscious admissions and student loan forgiveness.