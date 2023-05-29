Man arrested after fleeing crash that fatally pinned woman under car, hurt another in Sumpter Township

A law enforcement officer at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Sumpter Township on May 28, 2023

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Sunday night after fleeing a crash in Sumpter Township that killed an Illinois woman and injured a woman from New Jersey.

At about 8:24 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, a driver “recklessly” exited the driveway of a home on Sumpter Road near Willow Road, Sumpter Township police said. The driver, identified as a 43-year-old Detroit man, reportedly lost control on the vehicle and ran off the roadway, hitting two woman who were walking on on the east shoulder of the road.

Police say the driver struck one of the women, then ran over another before crashing into a tree.

A 49-year-old woman from Rockford, Illinois, was pinned beneath the vehicle. She died from her injuries, police said.

A 39-year-old woman from Plainfield, New Jersey, sustained severe injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The women and man involved were all leaving a large gathering at a home nearby, officials said.

The driver fled the scene of the crash on foot before authorities arrived. A police infrared drone located the man three hours later, hiding in the woods north of the crash scene.

The man was taken into police custody and is awaiting formal charges. His identity will be revealed once he’s arraigned. An arraignment date was not provided as of Monday morning.

No other details have been released at this time.