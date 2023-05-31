Man charged with drunk driving in Sumpter Township crash that fatally pinned woman under car

David Armando Palacios-Sanchez, 43, of Detroit, was charged on May 31 in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman and injured another on May 28, 2023, in Sumpter Township. Mug shot provided by Sumpter Township Police Department.

A Detroit man has been charged with drunk driving, reckless driving, and more after allegedly running over a woman and hitting another as they all left a gathering in Sumpter Township on Sunday.

David Armando Palacios-Sanchez, 43, was charged with several counts on Wednesday, May 30, after allegedly striking two women with his vehicle, killing one of them, over Memorial Day weekend. Palacios-Sanchez is accused of recklessly driving while intoxicated as he left a party in Sumpter Township on Sunday, May 28.

According to police, Palacios-Sanchez “recklessly” exited the driveway of a home on Sumpter Road near Willow Road, where he and the two victims had been for a gathering. Palacios-Sanchez reportedly lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and hit the two women, who were walking on the east shoulder of the road.

The vehicle struck one of the women, then ran over another before crashing into a tree.

A 49-year-old woman -- identified as Reyna Martinez-Hernandez from Rockford, Illinois -- was pinned beneath the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old woman from Plainfield, New Jersey, was hit by the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Palacios-Sanchez fled the scene of the crash on foot. He was located by a police drone hours later in a wooded area north of the crash scene, and was taken into police custody.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced formal charges against Palacios-Sanchez on Wednesday. He has been charged with the following crimes:

One count of operating while intoxicated causing death.

One count of reckless driving causing death.

One count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

One count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function.

Two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

One count of possession of a controlled substance -- less than 25 grams.

Palacios-Sanchez was arraigned Wednesday and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to appear in court next on June 14.