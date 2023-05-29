Morning 4: Wrong-way Southfield Freeway driver killed in head-on crash near Ford Road -- and other news

The scene of a fatal head-on car crash in Dearborn on May 29, 2023.

Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into SUV on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn

A wrong-way driver was killed after crashing head-on into another vehicle on northbound Southfield Freeway early Monday morning in Dearborn.

Woman killed when crash sends car into Detroit building, car catches fire

A woman was killed early Monday after a two-car crash sent one vehicle into a building on Detroit’s west side.

Recall Roundup: Meijer chocolate covered almonds, ice cream, other recalls to know from last week

We’re tracking some of the biggest recalls from last week, including Meijer chocolates, Van Leeuwen ice cream and more.

Wayne County man awarded nearly $2M in excessive force case after being shot in neck in 2016

A Wayne County man has won nearly $2 million in an excessive force case after being shot in the neck in 2016.

According to a news release from Fieger Law, Jeffery Strasser of Wayne County won $1,959,000 after a federal jury found that his Fourth Amendment rights had been violated.

Weather: Picture perfect Memorial Day weather will continue all week in Metro Detroit