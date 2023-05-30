Farmington Hills man charged with murder of sister at family business in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Farmington Hills man is facing murder charges after shooting and killing his sister over an alleged business dispute at their family business in Sterling Heights last week.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s office is charging 50-year-old Zachary Holston III with second-degree murder after police say he and his half-sister got into an altercation outside their family business on May 26.

Officials say Holston III was exiting the family business in Sterling Heights and was walking toward his vehicle, when he was approached by the victim, her husband and daughter in the parking lot. He and the victim got into a verbal dispute.

As Holston was getting into his vehicle, the three family members approached the passenger door of his vehicle. A physical altercation occurred over paperwork located in the vehicle. Holston III drew his firearm and the victim drew her firearm. They exchanged gunfire and the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Holston III was not injured in the shooting.

The company is Sterling Heights-based Kath Khemicals. Holston III was the CEO, and his half-sister, Rita Evans, was CFO, according to a statement from the company.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of this regrettable incident. At this time, we are not permitted to comment further.”

Holston III was arraigned on the second-degree murder charge, as well as a Felony Firearm charge in the Shelby District Court, where his bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety no 10% with bond conditions of a GPS tether with home confinement, a mental health evaluation and no contact with the victim’s family or business.

The probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm and the preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15, 2023 at 9:00 am in Sterling Heights District Court

