Detroit 75 Kitchen food truck opening new spot in Troy this summer

TROY, Mich. – Longtime beloved food truck Detroit 75 Kitchen will soon open its first brick-and-mortar location a few cities north in Troy.

After two brothers launched the project in 2014, the food truck known for its delicious sandwiches, herby fries and fresh lemonade has remained a staple in Southwest Detroit. The hidden gem tucked alongside a gas station on Fort Street has become a small retreat with its popular food and garden seating area.

Now, the business says its ready to expand into other areas and share a full-service kitchen option with the community. Owners say they are specifically interested in bringing their business to “underprivileged areas” and “well deserving communities.”

The business’ first brick-and-mortar location will be opening this summer at the former Sears Auto Center on 14 Mile Road at I-75 in Troy.

“This is where craftsman started. It’s America’s tool,” said owner Mike Nassar, known as “Chef Mike.”

Detroit 75 Kitchen shares renderings of a new location opening in Troy in the summer of 2023. Images are courtesy of Detroit 75 Kitchen's Instagram reels. (WDIV)

“There’s no reason whatsoever for a building this rich in history to be closed for that long, especially in this area,” Chef Mike said. “It is filled with working men and women and immigrants from all around the world that deserve good food.”

Chef Mike owns the business with his brother Ahmad Nassar, who is deemed the “creative mastermind” behind the company. Initially born and raised in Lebanon, Chef Mike has incorporated Mediterranean flavors into his American-style food options. Such flavors have helped him gain notoriety both locally and nationally.

“From the beginning, we picked Southwest Detroit to bring this particular area to life through our good food. Since then, we have been recognized to be the No. 3 food truck in the nation, [and among the] top 100 places to eat in the U.S.,” Chef Mike said in an Instagram video.

The new Troy location is expected to open this July -- though no exact date has been announced yet. The restaurant is also selling food at several spots inside of Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit.

As for any additional future Detroit 75 Kitchen locations: It’s unknown where the owners are eyeing for their next project, but Chef Mike did make it sound like more projects are in the works.