Embattled Dearborn Heights superintendent’s future unclear after board meets for hours with no decision

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – It’s been a tumultuous few months in the Dearborn Heights D7 School District.

Teachers have been growing frustrated with the superintendent’s leadership into it all booked over earlier this month. Beloved Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett was abruptly put on suspension by Superintendent Dr. Tyrone Weeks.

Parents and students were outraged to the point that students staged a walkout supporting their principal. Then the teachers union picketed the school board meeting demanding Weeks be dumped.

Mollett was the last straw in what the MEA describes as bullying by the Superintendent. The school board then decided to reinstate Mollett and put Weeks on suspension.

According to the union, Weeks is the subject of three Title IX complaints and a civil rights complaint. To further their point, the union decided to hold a confidence vote.

The numbers show 99.5% of the faculty has no confidence in Weeks.

“I’ve taught for 22 years in the district, and I don’t believe in the history of the district that there has ever been a vote of confidence in the superintendent,” said Dearborn Heights Education Association President Amanda Moran.

Tuesday (May 30) night, the school board called a special meeting and immediately went into a closed session to discuss what was being billed as a legal opinion.

They remained sequestered for nearly three hours talking it over but returned and voted on nothing. Weeks remains on a paid suspension.