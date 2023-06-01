Man critically hurt after SUV hits his motorcycle on I-75 in Detroit, flees

DETROIT – A 73-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after he was struck by an SUV on I-75 in Detroit while riding his motorcycle.

At about 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, a black Dodge Durango abruptly exited northbound I-75 at 8 Mile Road, hitting a motorcycle in the process, according to a police report. A witness reportedly saw the SUV briefly pull over onto the shoulder, and then flee the scene after the crash.

Police say they received several calls about a person lying in the road on I-75.

The driver of the Harley Davidson Triglide that was hit was identified as a 73-year-old man from Lennon, Michigan, which is just west of Flint. He was critically injured in the crash and was hospitalized before troopers arrived at the scene. Police did not share his exact injuries or identity.

Authorities are still looking for the driver and vehicle responsible for the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

“If you are involved in a traffic crash, just stop. If you are the fleeing driver in this crash, just call us before we track you down,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.

The freeway was closed for an investigation Wednesday night but has since reopened to traffic.