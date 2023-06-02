Cable failure to DTE power line in Detroit causes power outage for several buildings

Cable failure on the DTE power line in Detroit has caused power outages for several buildings.

The DTE Emergency Response Team is currently switching the facilities to backup power and then preparing to make the needed repairs on the cable that provides service to the area.

“Late this afternoon, there was a cable failure on a DTE power line under St. Antoine Street in Downtown Detroit,” said DTE Energy Senior Communications Strategist Dave Akerly. “This caused a power interruption for some area buildings, including the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, portions of the Renaissance Center, and the People Mover station at Monroe and Beaubien.”

