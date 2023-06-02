Grand Prix ready to roar in Downtown Detroit

In a little less than 10 hours from now, race cars will be roaring through the streets of Downtown Detroit.

The first cars hit the track at 8:30 a.m. Friday (June 2) to practice for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. And when we say cars will be speeding through downtown, Local 4 means it.

A map of the track shows it centered around The GM RenCen, and cars could hit 180 miles an hour going down Jefferson Avenue.

Detroit is ready to race as downtown has been transformed into a love letter to IndyCar.

“That Corvette is hot,” said one woman.

There were displays, interactive pitstops, and get-ready because the roar of the engines will be back downtown starting Friday, which is Free Prix Day.

We suggest fans arrive early to get a grandstand seat to watch the qualifying.

“I’m glad they actually had it in Detroit instead of Belle Isle, but I think everybody is excited, honestly, because we just had movement this past weekend, so everybody is kind of tired, but then we had a few days of rest, and now we can come back out for the races,” said a fan.

The finishing touches on the massive setup were in process. Jefferson and the Riverfront have been utterly taken over with everything IndyCar.

“It looks really challenging out here, but I’m excited to be here to see how the track does,” said Indy driver Romain Grossjean.

Fresh off the Indy 500, the drivers were all in attendance. An urban street course presents different challenges for them than a track.