Fans embrace as racing returns to the streets of Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The day just couldn’t have been better as racing returned to the streets of Downtown Detroit with Jefferson Avenue and the Riverfront seeing speeds up to 200 miles per hour.

The engines’ vroom echoed through downtown as families enjoyed Free Prix Day Friday (June 2).

Grandstand seating was available on a first-come, first-served basis, but it wasn’t necessary as views were available everywhere.

“We’re watching this show, and that’s great, but what I love as a community supporter is seeing all the relationships being built out here,” said Vaughn Arrington.

Generations of families enjoyed the day.

Charles Brock had his 4-year-old grandson Miles in tow.

“You know, I’ve seen the transition over the years,” said Brock. “It just seems like it’s more user-friendly. We were at Belle Isle, but this with the straightaways and turns, you feel the experience, and we are the Motor City, so we all have gasoline in our blood.”

There’s more to see than what’s on the track. Cars were everywhere, so displayed that you could get up close to a Corvette or feast your eyes on a Ferrari.

