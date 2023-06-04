Morning 4: Child in Lapeer County dies from drowning in pond -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Child in Lapeer County dies from drowning in pond, police say

An 8-year-old has died after drowning in a Lapeer County pond.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that deputies were called to a house in Columbiaville on Tuesday evening.

Flashpoint: Takeaways of the Mackinac Policy Conference -- what you need to know

The annual get-together on Mackinac Island dials in on how to grow Michigan by keeping what we have and attracting what we don’t.

Will Jones: Why summer cookouts are about more than just the food

All you grill masters – this is your season to bring the heat on the grill, and I hope to be on your invite list for your cookout. Just let me know what I need to bring.

I know in many families, you must prove yourself before you bring a dish to their cookout.

Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’ and being replaced by Kristen Welker

Chuck Todd said Sunday he’ll be leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show, to be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker.

Weather: Dry stretch continues for SE Michigan with no rain chances in sight for this week