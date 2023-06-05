Police seek parents of child found wandering alone at night in Van Buren Township

Van Buren Township police seek parents of child found wandering alone at 1 a.m. on June 5, 2023.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for the parents of a 3-4-year-old child that was found wandering early Monday morning in Van Buren Township.

According to Van Buren Township police, the young child was found wandering alone at 1 a.m. on Monday, June 5, on Belleville Road south of Tyler Road. At least one report was made of a child walking alone on the sidewalk.

The child said his name is Adrian, but has not been able to provide his last name or street address, police said. The child said he has siblings named Jacob and Caleb.

The young boy is described as about 3-4 years old with short brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of the child can be seen above.

He was found wearing a white, long sleeve pajama top with a baby blue collar, and matching bottoms with blue sea turtles, red fish and blue seahorses.

Police have not been able to identify or locate the parents. Anyone with information about the child or his parents is asked to call police at 734-699-8930.