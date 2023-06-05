WJR’s Paul W. Smith chats about his new show timeslot after working mornings for 27 years

DETROIT – Interviewing Paul W. Smith is always a pleasure. He’s quick with a laugh and a good story. I mean, he’s interviewed every President since Ford, is a member of the Radio Hall of Fame, and Detroiters know his distinctive voice.

Wanting to finally sleep in after 27 years of mornings is no joke. The media business is a tough one, but Paul W. will tell you he’s loved every minute of it. But instead of retiring cold turkey to leave mornings, he decided to move to Noon – 2 p.m., something WJR is pretty happy about.

Enjoy our whole conversation. He even gets a little teary when talking about the most memorable interview in his career: Fred Rogers. Detroit will still benefit from Paul W.’s interview style for years to come, just at a different time.

