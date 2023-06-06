Grand Rapids famous Blue Bridge to close overnights during weekends due to safety concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Blue Bridge, located in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed overnights during the weekends due to safety concerns.

Officials say these safety concerns come after shots were fired at a pop-up party on the bridge early Sunday morning.

WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, reports that starting on June 9, the pedestrian bridge and nearby Front Avenue NW will be closed Friday through Sunday from midnight through 6 a.m. until further notice. The Grand Rapid Police Department notes that pedestrians can still cross the Grand River on Pearl Street NW and Fulton Street W.

According to the Grand Rapids station, there was an illegal pop-up party on Sunday morning. Officials say that there were more than 250 people on the bridge. It is also reported that during the party, around 3:40 a.m., shots were fired.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom reported that no individuals were hit, but vehicles were. “It could’ve been a tragedy; very easily could have resulted in multiple deaths,” said the chief.

It is reported that six arrests were made in connection with the Sunday morning party and that three guns being carried illegally were confiscated. The chief told WOOD that he anticipates more arrests as police are set to look through the surveillance cameras to find suspects.

“We want people to know that you are being recorded when you’re on the Blue Bridge. You are subject to surveillance. If a crime is committed, we will follow up and arrest you.”