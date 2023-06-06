Students run for cover after man shoots gun in Macomb County school parking lot

It was dismissal time at Michigan Collegiate High School when dozens of students were outside waiting to catch the bus when a young man pulled out a semiautomatic weapon and started firing in the air.

At least six shots were fired. Luckily, none hit any of the students or staff.

Warren police had a squad nearby that arrived within one minute after being called. It was chaos as kids ran for cover.

One of the students recorded the shooting on his phone and sent it to another news outlet.

Police say the tough man seen firing the gun was not a student at the school, but he showed up with some students who had been suspended earlier Monday (June 5), looking to settle some scores.

“Looking at the video and the information we gathered, it sounds like it was a planned after-school fight,” said Captain Charles Rushton.

Surveillance video showed the group parking south of the school in two cars and then walking over.

Police are looking for an older dark red Chevy Impala and a dark blue/black Ford Focus.

They believe the shooter is in the 18-22 year range. Police are actively looking for those involved as well as the gun.