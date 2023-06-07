72º

33-year-old man sentenced to 22.5-50 years for shooting, murdering victim at Sterling Heights business

Man to serve consecutive sentences

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sterling Heights, Macomb County
A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 22.5-50 years for murdering another man at a Sterling Heights business.

The shooting occurred on June 13, 2020, when David Kanouna shot and killed Sharaz Hussain at The Bar Co. in Sterling Heights.

The 33-year-old man pled guilty to second-degree murder (Life felony) and felony firearm (Two-year mandatory felony).

Officials say both sentences will be served consecutively.

“We cannot bring back the life that was lost, but we can honor the victim’s memory by ensuring that the consequences of such heinous acts are met with unyielding resolve,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. Click Here to Listen to Prosecutor Lucido. “This case serves as a somber reminder that we must remain vigilant in our pursuit of justice and work towards a safer community, where every individual’s life and security is protected.”

