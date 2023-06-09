78º

Taylor man charged with killing Dearborn Heights woman in double shooting

36-year-old woman killed, 32-year-old man hurt in Westland shooting

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Amir Patterson has been charged in connection with a June 1, 2023, shooting in Westland. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. – A Taylor man has been charged in a shooting that left a Dearborn Heights woman dead and a Romulus man injured.

The shooting happened June 1 in the 37000 block of Scottsdale Circle in Westland.

Officials said they were called to the scene and found a 36-year-old Dearborn Heights woman and a 32-year-old Romulus man suffering from gunshot injuries.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The woman died from her injuries, and the man was listed as stable.

Amir Patterson, 28, of Taylor, was arrested Wednesday, June 7, without incident in Detroit.

He was arraigned Friday at 18th District Court on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, and three second-offense felony firearm violations.

Patterson was remanded to jail without bond.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. June 22.

Amir Patterson (Westland Police Department)

